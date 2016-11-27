Four more TV channel reports arrested

more-in

A day after the north zone police arrested three TV channel reporters, the Uppal police arrested four more TV channel journalists and three others on the charge of extorting huge amounts of money from business establishments. The accused had threatened businessmen with sting operations, said the police.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Neduri Swamy, editor of a website, M. Saikumar, his accomplice, P. Narasimha Murthy, HR employee with a TV channel, P. Jayaram, sub-editor with Swamy’s website, D. Prabhakar, reporter with Swamy’s website, K. Kumar Sai Vishwanath, a cameraman, and K. Deepthi, HR, of the the website.

Police said ll the accused had extorted money from three business establishments in the past few months under the Uppal police station limits. On November 4, they took Rs.1 lakh from the owner of an Ayurveda centre at Prashanth Nagar by alleging that he was running a massage centre. In the same way, about three months ago, Swamy and a few others had extorted Rs.80,000 from a company at Vanasthalipuram.

Similarly, Swamy, along with the cameraman and a few others, had gone to the Sky Deck Coffee lounge at L. B. Nagar (hookah centre) and extorted Rs.70,000, said a press release from the Uppal police on Sunday.