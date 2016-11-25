Foundation stone laid

more-in

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao on Thursday launched works worth Rs. 89 lakh on electrification of a residential locality and laid the foundation stone for a 5-km road at YSR Colony under Khammam Municipal Corporation limits here. Accompanied by Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the Minister went around the colony and interacted with the residents. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government is determined to provide housing facility to all shelterless people across the State. The two-bed room housing scheme will be implemented expeditiously, he asserted.

Responding to a memoranda submitted by the residents, he said house-site pattas will be distributed to some 260 poor families of the colony within a week. Khammam Mayor G Papa Lal, Agriculture Market Committee chairman G Krishna, Municipal Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao and others were present.