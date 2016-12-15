Forest Dept. starts tip line to enforce Chinese manja ban

more-in

The Forest Department has started a ‘tip line’ to help implement the ban on the so-called ‘Chinese manja’ that is wrecking havoc both in the air and on the ground.

“Last year we could not implement the ban as it came days before the Sankranti festival. This year, we are starting early and we want the society to help us implement the ban. If you notice sale, purchase or use of Chinese manja inform us and we will raid or arrest the people involved,” said Additonal Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Manoranjan Bhanja, at a press conference.

Officials have sought the help of police officials to implement the ban. “Enforcement is an issue as many areas of the city are no-go areas for us. Now, we have asked the police to help us implement the ban and we are prepared to arrest and penalise the violators,” said Mr. Bhanja.

The Chinese manja doesn’t snap and is non-biodegradable. Unused thread left hanging or strung between building or lampposts can kill birds. “The ban was notified under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 where procurement, stocking, sale and use of nylon-thread coated with glass or other harmful substances is prohibited. The popularity of Chinese manja is due to its cost as well as widespread use. If people help us in implementing the ban by calling the tollfree number: 1800-4255-364, we will be able to prevent dangerous accidents to both humans, animals as well as birds,” said Subhadra Devi, Assistant Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.