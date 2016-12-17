For a society free of human trafficking

Braveheart: Social activist Anuradha Koirala at an interactive session on ‘humans are not for sale’ in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A champion from Nepal fighting against human trafficking, Anuradha Koirala on Friday said she would not rest until the society is free from the menace.

In an interactive session organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation here, the founder of Maiti Nepal said, “Real men do not buy women. There is danger in my field of work, but if you feel there is danger and you don’t work, then who will work towards eradicating this menace. Someone has to do the job.”

“Convicts call me over phone from jail and threaten me saying they know where I live and where my son is, what my daughter is doing, and the likes. But, I simply tell them — try your luck,” said this gutsy lady, who is a globe-trotter and a recipient of the CNN Heroes Award.

Earlier, she got a grant of US $100,000 to continue her good work, apart from $25,000 as a token of appreciation.

The daughter of an Indian Army officer, Ms. Koirala has helped rescue and rehabilitate thousands of Nepali girls and prevented about 45,000 children and women from being trafficked at the Indo-Nepal border since 1993. Over 1,200 offenders have been convicted over a period of 12 years through the joint efforts of Maiti Nepal and the police.

Ms. Koirala has received 38 national and international awards in recognition of her courageous work in furthering the cause of children and women’s rights.