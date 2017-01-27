Floating billboards puzzle GHMC

FLOATING PUBLICITY: A novel way of advertising will be ushered in at Hussainsagar lake with the authorities granting permission to put up illuminated sign boards in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

A unique project approved by one government agency has managed to puzzle another ultimately paving way for the formation of a committee. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had given permission for starting floating billboards on two lakes, Saroornagar and Hussainsagar which are under its control.

But, when the file reached the office of the advertisements section of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the officials realised that there was mention of advertisements on land in the Act but not on water.

To resolve the issue, Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy constituted a committee to study the proposal and come up with suitable recommendations. The members of the committee include technical experts drawn from various government departments.

“As of now, there is no policy on billboards on lakes. A committee has been formed to study the issue. We will add more stakeholders to the committee if need arises. Based on the committee’s recommendation, a decision will be taken regarding the permission,” said GHMC Additional Commissioner, Advertisements.

The HMDA had called for tenders after two companies had approached them with the proposal of starting floating billboards. The highest bidder, Dhanush IT Solutions Projects Limited was given the green signal for setting up 15 billboards each in Saroornagar lake and Hussainsagar lake. For a two-year lease the HMDA will be paid ₹50 lakh by the company.

First of its kind

“This project is a first-of-its-kind in the country,” said L. Srikanth, Promoter, Dhanush IT Solutions Projects limited. “These billboards will be floating at one location and once we get the permission from the GHMC, we will install them. we are already getting enquiries from potential clients to display their ads. If the project is a success, we will try to expand to other lakes in the city.”

According to Mr. Srikanth, the billboards will be eco-friendly and powered by solar energy.