Flag Day celebrated

Home Minister Naini Narsimha Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana Government would do everything necessary to improve the lot of ex-servicemen and recognise their services.

At the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi here, he felicitated World War II veterans and also gave away ‘land pattas’ to some of ex-servicemen.

He informed that an additional floor was being added to the existing ‘Aram Ghar’ that served as a guest house and had three floors now.

The Telangana Home Minister made his contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. He also made an appeal for people to contribute generously for the fund to help veterans.

Those present included Home Secretary Anita Rajendra, Director-Sainik Welfare, Col. P. Ramesh Kumar, Director-Culture Mamidi Harikrishna, Capt. Suresh Reddy, one of the six members in the committee constituted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a year ago. , with Director-General of Police Anurag Sharma as Chairman.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms. Anita, Col. Ramesh and others called on Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan to formally inaugurate the collection for the Fund with a token donation.

At several other locations across Telangana, youngters of the National Cadet Corps assisted the Sainik Welfare Department in collecting voluntary donations for the Fund through sale of car flags, stickers and collections in boxes too.