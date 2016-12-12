Fishing comes a cropper

more-in

A storm in its wake brings bounties for fishermen but severe cyclone Vardha holds no cheer for the fishing business in Telugu-speaking states, thanks to demonetisation.

The vertical churning of water by a cyclonic storm brings nutrients to middle and upper layers, attracting fish. The increased availability of fish is usually witnessed away from the area where the cyclone makes landfall, after two weeks of the storm’s passing.

Cyclones

In the past, cyclones Phailin and Hudhud proved bountiful for fishermen in far-away West Bengal. This time however, cash crunch seems to have dampened opportunity for making a quick buck. Vardha is expected to cross the coast between Nellore and Chennai.

“Besides robbing most fishermen of their purchasing power, cash crunch has also made fishing itself difficult,” said Uppada-based Dasari Satyanarayana of Coastal Fishermen Welfare Association. “It takes anywhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 1 lakh for one trip into the water for a medium boat or trawler. Without cash to pay the men who man the boats, fishing becomes difficult,” he added.

Bounty on coast

Mr. Satyanarayana also said that conventional fishermen with mechanised boats who do not venture beyond three km from the coast, stand to gain the most from a cyclone as fish is available closer to coast but lowered sale-price due to demonetisation is discouraging.

The situation is not different in the fishing city of Kakinada, one of Hyderabad’s main sources of salt-water fish. A. Swamy Varma, who works for welfare of the fishing community there, said fishermen had scaled down their businesses as their profits were hit. “Exporters cite cash crunch and buy fish for low price. Fishermen cannot meet their expenses or pay those who help them with the catch. More than 70 per cent of catch is exported,” he said.

In Hyderabad, which is a market for just about 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the fish caught from major fishing hubs of Andhra Pradesh, sellers are not enthusiastic either.

No money with sellers

“There may be more fish to buy but there is no money to pay. Small sellers usually deal in cash. Making payments to our employees is proving difficult. More fish does not hold out prospects of any gains,” said Surya Karan Singh, who runs his fish business out of the Begum Bazaar Fish Market in Hyderabad.

The consumer too is disgruntled. “Without cash, buying fish has been nearly ruled out. Also consumption of fish and meat is usually avoided in our family until after Sankranthi,” said M. Pradeep Reddy, a Nallakunta resident. “If the monetary situation does not improve, it will be a long wait before we get to eat fish.”