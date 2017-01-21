First woman convenor of a CET named

more-in

Sayeeda Sameen Fatima, Principal, OU College of Engineering will be the first woman Convenor of any Common Entrance Test (CET) in the State.

She has been appointed as the Convenor of PGECET to be conducted by the Osmania University for entry into PG courses in engineering.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the convenors for various CETs to be conducted this year for entry into professional courses. N. Yadaiah of JNTUH will continue to be the Convenor for EAMCET this year too while Goverdhan from JNTUH will be the Convenor for ECET, said the TSCHE Chairman, T. Papi Reddy. Other Convenors are - V. Satyanarayana (PECET), K. Omprakash (TSICET), M.V. Ranga Rao (LAWCET and PG-LAWCET) and Sayeeda Sameen Fatima (PGECET). However, EdCET Convenor has not been named as the admissions for 2016 are yet to be completed.