First Responder to the rescue

CallAmbulance, an emergency response mobile app, has announced launch of another app ‘100K First Response’ for creating a network of Citizen First Responders by imparting training in basic life saving skills.

Over 60 private hospitals and the EMRI had joined the movement to train citizens as First Responders and already more than 100 Uber drivers have been given training, said Umashankar Adi Kotturu and Jagadish Vishwanatham, founders of CallAmbulance.

“Delayed medical attention in emergencies like cardiac arrest is due to late recognition of an emergency, raising alarm for help or late arrival of an ambulance. The most important issue is lack of citizen involvement in stabilising the victim,” they said at a press conference on Tuesday.

With citizens’ involvement, the survival rates could go up to 40 per cent while the chances of survival decrease with delay in care gradually by an average of three to four per cent per minute, they said.

When a victim raises alarm using CallAmbulance app it will share the exact location of the victim with First Responders (within one km), ambulance manager/108, ambulance driver and doctor-on-duty and family. Any First Responders can respond, come on his or her own vehicle to provide stabilisation to the patient till the ambulance arrives.

“Our mission is to train over one lakh citizens in basic life saving skills so that they, as first responders, can save lives during cardiac arrest, brain stroke, pregnancy, paediatric care, road trauma and so on before help arrives,” they said.

Mr Umashankar and Mr Jagadish called upon any healthy citizen between 18 and 55 years irrespective of gender/education or occupation to sign up for training which can be for four hours.

To participate in First Responder training, send a WhatsApp message mentioning ‘<your name> for FR’ to +91-810- 617-3902. for scheduling group training at a time and place of convenience. Soon schedules would be posted on www.calllambulance.in