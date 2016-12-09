Find the road to IITs tomorrow

more-in

Nano Junior College and IIT Academy in association with The Hindu is conducting a seminar ‘Road to IITs’ at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bagh Lingampally, on December 11 (Sunday) at 5 p.m.

The seminar is open to all high school students and parents. The seminar aims not only at providing critical information on gaining entry into IITs and similar national-level institutions, but also guidance and motivation required. It will cover issues such as top engineering colleges in the country and how to get there, changing trends in JEE, effective preparation strategy and the role of parents.

Teachers from Nano IIT Academy with more than two decades of experience and who believe in adopting conceptual approach than making students learn through rote methods, will explain the strategies students and parents can adopt to achieve their goal. The seminar will also be addressed by education management professionals.

Those interested in attending the seminar can call on 90000-07761 and 040-27607070 for more information and registration.