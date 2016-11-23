Fear stalks them at the turn of each day

more-in

HYDERABAD: Epuri Yadamma, 45, ekes out a living doing what the prime minister of this country cherishes the most. From her roadside stall in Bairamalguda, she serves ‘kadak chai’ to the passers-by, and small vendors and mechanics of the neighbourhood.

Two days ago, she was pummelled purple by her financier, for defaulting in payment of daily instalments for four consecutive days.

“I borrowed from him over a month ago, and have been regular in payment of instalments. For the past one week, I have incurred losses due to withdrawal of Rs.500 an Rs.1000 notes and defaulted in payments,” related Yadamma, who had just returned from police station after filing a case against the financier.

Though Yadamma’s is one extreme case of physical abuse, almost all small-time vendors dependent on what is known as ‘daily finance’ in the city, are bearing the brunt of non-availability of currency after demonetisation. Share-auto drivers constitute another set of victims.

“The financier waits up at L.B.Nagar circle for his daily collections. Our business is so down, we are unable to pay him regularly. Fearing him, a few of us have stopped plying the autos,” said M.Balraj, a driver.

Daily finance, while retaining the name, has transformed from its earlier model of business wherein the usurer would lend only for a day. Now, the financier lends a lump-sum for a maximum duration of three months, before taking 15 per cent cut on the same, which works out to 60 per cent per annum.

“We have no other go, as banks would not lend without security. I had to sell my jewellery and settle the daily finance account, because the business is unlikely to improve any time soon,” says P.Sunitha, another tea seller.

Introduction of Rs.2000 note brought its own problems. Unable to accept the note, vendors are turning away customers.

“I brought 200 coconuts three days ago, and could sell only 50 so far. Earlier, we would accept Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes, because there was circulation of money and change was available. Not anymore. I’m asking the customers if they have change, before breaking open a coconut,” says U.Subrahmanyam, a coconut vendor, who laments not getting enough to eat.

“My two days’ business amounts to Rs.2000. How can I provide change for Rs.2000 note at one go? Even if I do, who will take the note from us?” questions Imtiaz Ahmed, a fruit seller in Kothapet.

(EOM)