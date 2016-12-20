Fateful day still fresh in the minds of injured

more-in

More than three years have gone by that fateful day of February 21, 2013, but L. Rakesh vividly remembers how the glass pane of his shop shattered suddenly, injuring his father in the leg. Within minutes, an ordinary evening turned into a nightmare with four or five dead bodies lying in front of his shop.

“Had it not been for the non-transparent film on the glass pane, my father would have sustained more injuries and I may have gotten hurt too.

The blast took place at about 6.45 p.m., after which a hawker who sits in front of my shop came in with a bleeding leg,” recalled Rakesh, whose father Vishwanath was hurt in the twin bomb blasts which took place at Dilsukhnagar.

Like many others, anger was the only emotion he could project on Monday after learning about the death sentence given to the five Indian Mujhahideen (IM) operatives for carrying out the deadly terror attacks.

“It took long enough. Death is the only only punishment such people deserve,” said Rakesh, who is a resident of Goshamahal.

Similar was the opinion of P. Ramakrishna, owner of Kalpavalli Bangle Store, which is situated beside Anand Tiffins, steps away from where the second bomb exploded.

“They (terrorists) destroyed so many lives and killed innocent people. Those five lives don’t matter. What other punishment can they get?” questioned the businessman, whose right ear was injured in the explosion, which impaired his hearing. Both Ramakrishna and Rakesh lamented that the State government did not come to their aid and that they had to spend money from their pockets to carry out repairs to their businesses.

Rakesh, who runs Yash Mobiles, said that he shelled out between Rs.4 lakh to Rs.5 lakh on repairs, new furniture and other expenses. Ramakrishna also said that he spent about Rs.4 lakh on repairs, apart from medical expenses.