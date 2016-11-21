Farmers can buy seeds with old notes

The Telangana Government on Monday issued orders stating that demonetised currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 will be accepted for making payment towards purchase of seed.

However, the farmers could avail the facility only if they are purchasing the required seed from the centres/units/outlets belonging to the Central or State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, National or State Seeds Corporations, Central or State Agricultural Universities and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi, said in a statement that the farmers could pay through demonetised notes after purchase of seed on producing proof of identity, as directed by the Central Government.

He stated that the Government was making all efforts to see that the farmers were not put to any hardships in the wake of demonetisation in procuring seed for Rabi cultivation.