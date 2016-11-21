Hyderabad

Farmers can buy seeds with old notes

more-in

The Telangana Government on Monday issued orders stating that demonetised currency notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 will be accepted for making payment towards purchase of seed.

However, the farmers could avail the facility only if they are purchasing the required seed from the centres/units/outlets belonging to the Central or State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, National or State Seeds Corporations, Central or State Agricultural Universities and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi, said in a statement that the farmers could pay through demonetised notes after purchase of seed on producing proof of identity, as directed by the Central Government.

He stated that the Government was making all efforts to see that the farmers were not put to any hardships in the wake of demonetisation in procuring seed for Rabi cultivation.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
farmland
agriculture
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 10:42:02 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Farmers-can-buy-seeds-with-old-notes/article16671549.ece

© The Hindu