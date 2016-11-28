Hyderabad

Farmers’ suicides: families take out rally at Siddipet

more-in

Families of farmers, who had committed suicide, held a rally at the district headquarters on Monday demanding compensation. The rally commenced at Ambedkar Statue and ended at the Collectorate. The programme was organised by Rytu Swarajya Vedika.

About 150 persons from 87 families participated in the rally and they tried to meet District Collector P. Venkataram Reddy personally. However, all of them were not allowed to meet him and only a delegation was sent into his cabin. While stating that the authorities had been looking into the cases of suicides, he assured them of looking into their demands submitted through a memorandum.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
public officials
suicide
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2016 10:33:43 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Farmers%E2%80%99-suicides-families-take-out-rally-at-Siddipet/article16716253.ece

© The Hindu