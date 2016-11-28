Farmers’ suicides: families take out rally at Siddipet

Families of farmers, who had committed suicide, held a rally at the district headquarters on Monday demanding compensation. The rally commenced at Ambedkar Statue and ended at the Collectorate. The programme was organised by Rytu Swarajya Vedika.

About 150 persons from 87 families participated in the rally and they tried to meet District Collector P. Venkataram Reddy personally. However, all of them were not allowed to meet him and only a delegation was sent into his cabin. While stating that the authorities had been looking into the cases of suicides, he assured them of looking into their demands submitted through a memorandum.