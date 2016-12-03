Falling rupee may bleed students

more-in

Exchange rate stands at Rs. 68.18 per dollar now while it was Rs. 66.40 on Nov. 8.

Will the demonetisation hit the pockets of Indian students pursuing higher studies in the US, and also those who have already planned?

The impact may not be huge but will certainly burden Indian students with the rupee falling by more than Rs. 2 against dollar since November 8 when the demonetisation announcement came. The exchange rate of dollar to rupee now stands at Rs. 68.18 while it was Rs. 66.40 on November 8. The fear that rupee may further fall is bothering the parents, who generally fund their wards’ education through savings or loans.

Since August cycle is the most opted by Indian students for entering the US varsities, most of them have already paid the first semester fee but they may to have shell out more in the second semester when the banks release second part of the education loan.

“The additional spending may touch Rs. 1 lakh on the lower side depending on the university,” says Nishi Borra of Atlas Education Consultancy.

“The annual fee ranges from $ 15,000 to $ 27,000 in US varsities that are preferred by majority of Indian students. The living expenses and insurance would cost another $10,000.”

It means even an increase of Rs. 3 per dollar would burden the students by another lakh. Chandrashekar Reddy, who has taken a Rs. 15 lakh loan for his son studying in University of Texas, Austin, says he would be burdened by another Rs. 50,000. “The sum is quite big in the present circumstances where access to resources has shrunk due to demonetisation.”

Prof. GVK Reddy, a professor of Civil Engineering and who guides students on foreign education, says parents squeeze all their resources to generate money. Now, raising another lakh of rupees is certainly a big problem for them. “We don’t know how much the rupee will fall further,” he says.

“Already parents are worried given the constraints like showing Rs. 20 lakhs in the bank accounts for I-20 (Certificate of Eligibility for nonimmigrant (F-1) student status) as they fear they may attract the attention of Income Tax officers.” However, this may not deter students from applying to foreign universities, particularly those who value foreign education.

The rupee has been seeing a decline over the years. On January 1, 2014 rupee was at 61.88 and it touched Rs. 63.11 within an year. Now, it is hovering around 68.18 and students fear it may touch Rs. 70 soon.

The biggest fall was seen in 2011-12 when it plummeted from 44.70 in 2011 to 53.06 in 2012. Similar situation was seen in 2008-09 when the value fell from Rs. 39 to Rs. 48 per dollar with an year.