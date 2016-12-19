Fake seed case hearing likely today

A PIL has been filed in Hyderabad High Court complaining that the State government has not recovered the damages from seed companies for supplying spurious seeds and paying compensation to the affected farmers.

The petitioner, Telugu Desam Party MLA Revanth Reddy, told the court that several farmers in the State have been facing severe hardships due to supply of spurious seeds, with some of them resorting to committing suicide due to crop loss in Nalgonda and Khammam districts.

If all papers were in order, the case would likely be listed for Tuesday. Mr. Reddy wanted the State government to take steps to confiscate properties of seed companies responsible for selling spurious seeds by invoking the Revenue Recovery Act and then paying compensation to the farmers.

Closure of chemical industrial units

A division bench of Hyderabad High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shankar Narayana, on Monday said it would hear the petitions seeking closure of chemical industrial units at Dulapally in Medchal district, along with the cases filed by the owners of these units challenging the action of authorities in closing the units.

It may be recalled that locals moved to court complaining that the officers were silent when the chemical units polluted land and water. The bench asked for a report from the district Collector. Several chemical units came to court complaining that without following the procedure they were being penalised.

The bench ordered a comprehensive report from the district administration and adjourned both cases by two weeks.