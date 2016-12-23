FTAPCCI decides on Dec. 23 as annual day

more-in

With little documentary evidence available to establish the day it was formed in 1917, the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) has decided to celebrate December 23 as its annual day.

“We have decided to celebrate this very day that you have joined us in our [centenary] celebrations as the annual day in the years to come,” FTAPCCI president Ravindra Modi said, welcoming President Pranab Mukherjee, who addressed members of the trade and industry body on Friday.

FTAPCCI, with over 3,000 members and a strong secretariat, Mr. Modi said, had embarked on market research and data collection to transform itself from a mere facilitation centre into a knowledge chamber. Database was necessary for both government and industry for formulating policies, schemes and to assess market trends, he said. Setting up of an IPR Facilitation Centre for its members, an ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) Centre, Entrepreneurship Development Centre and incubation centres for start-ups were among the facilities the trade and industry body planned as part of its centenary. It also proposed to set up an international trade promotion centre to help its members expand their business.

Chairman of the Centenary Committee Anil Reddy Vennam cautioned against complacency setting in and the significance of mentoring young entrepreneurs.