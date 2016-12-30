Estranged couple unites after 11 years

more-in

Mediation by judicial officers of Adilabad district court on Thursday resulted in uniting an estranged couple after 11 years of discord. The couple in question, Chakradhar and Laxmibai Narwade belonging to Bhainsa had approached the court here on the directions of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad.

According to District Judge G. Udaya Gowri, the husband had deserted Laxmibai over 10 years ago after spending an equal number of years of married life. Since 2005, the wife had been knocking the doors of courts, first at Bhainsa and then at Hyderabad seeking justice as Chakradhar had not only deserted her, but married another woman.

After the High Court direction for mediation by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Assistant Public Prosecutor M. Ramana Reddy was appointed mediator. It took him and others three sittings spread over about nine hours to convince the estranged couple to reunite.

And they did and signed an agreement to live together and among those who felt relieved were their children. The DLSA secretary Gnaneshwar Rao was also part of the mediation team.