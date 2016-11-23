Entries invited for Laadli media awards

more-in

The eighth edition of the ‘Laadli’ media and advertising awards for gender sensitivity will be supported by Colors TV channel as the ‘cause partner’ along with Population First.

The announcement was made by Director of Population First, A.L. Sharada, at a press conference here on Tuesday, while sharing details of the awards. An MoU has been signed between the two organisations to this end. The Laadli awards for 2015-16 are open for gender-sensitive news stories, features, op-eds, investigative stories, and editorials in the print and web, in addition to documentaries and topical programmes and campaigns in electronic media. For Southern region, the stories should be in any of the seven languages including English, Hindi, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Advertisements could either be single or campaigns taken up in print, TV, radio, and other media.

The date of publishing should fall between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016, both days inclusive. Entries should reach ‘Population First’ office at Colaba, Mumbai, by December 15. For more details, one may look up the website ‘www.populationfirst.org.’.