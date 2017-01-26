Enrolment is sole positive for Government schools

more-in

HYDERABAD: The percentage of students of all age groups enrolled in government schools in 2016 has been much higher than that of private schools, an indication that the Telangana Government’s efforts to increase strength in its schools is paying off.

The only exception was boys in the age group of seven to 10 years where private schools fared better with an enrolment of five % more than that of government schools.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), 2016 released recently gave out these figures. The report is the outcome of a household survey taken up in rural districts across the country that provides estimates of children’s schooling status and their ability to read simple text, do basic arithmetic and read English.

Total enrolment poor

While the government schools in Telangana had an enrolment of 47.8 % (7 to 10 years - boys) to 66.8 % (11 to 14 years- girls), the enrolment percentage in private schools was in the range of 25.9 % to 47 %. What came as a dampener is 26.5 % of all government and private schools had a total enrolment of 60 % or less last year. That means only 73.5 % of schools had more than 60 % enrolment. In 2010, 83 % of schools and in 2014, 80% had more than 60% enrolment. The dip in enrolment in schools is certainly a matter of concern.

Poor comprehension

The survey revealed another disappointing trend about the Telangana students ability to read Standard I level text or standard II level. Standard II level text is the highest level in the ASER assessment.

For instance, 8.3 % of children of standard III could not even read letters, 21.8 % could read letters, 29.5 % could read words, 21.7 % could read Standard I text and only 18.6 % could read Standard II text. The ability to read the Standard II text improved significantly from Vth standard. But when the Standard III students of government and private schools were compared, over the years from 2010 to 2016, private school students did better within that lower levels of reading ability.

Weak in arithmetic

Similar was the outcome in the assessment of arithmetic levels. In 2016, only 30.7 % of Standard III government school students could do subtraction and it was 54.6 % in private schools. The reading level of English was also poor within a given grade. In Standard III, 12.1 % of students could not even read capital letters, 9.2 % could read capital letters but not small letters, 21 % could read small letters but not words and 27.7 % could read words but not sentences and 30 % could read sentences. Among those who could read words, only 64 % understood the meaning and 58 % of those who could read sentences understood the meaning.