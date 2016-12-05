Eight imposters arrested

more-in

Posing as SOT officials, they rob Rs. 9.2 lakh from Vikarabad resident

Eight persons were arrested by the Langer Houz police for posing as Special Operation Team (SOT) officials and forcibly taking away Rs. 9.2 lakh in new Rs. 2000 currency notes from three people who were going to Vikarabad last month.

The accused were identified as Shiraz Ahmed, Mohd Irfan, Syed Imroz Ahmed, Syed Mustafa Ali, Syed Azher Hussain, Mahmood Khan, Syed Shahbaz and Mohd Imran. Another accused Sikander, who is a rowdy-sheeter, is still at large. They got to know that Mohd. Salman Pasha, the complainant, had the money as one of the accused Mustafa, knew Salman’s cousin Shiraz.

The incident took place on November 27 when Salman, a resident of Vikarabad, was going home along with his two friends Shakeel and Krishna after collecting the Rs.9.2 lakh in the new currency. They stopped to have food at Langer Houze at 9 p.m., when four of the accused beat them and took away the cash.

A day before, Salman’s car needed repairs, for which he called Shiraz. The latter called a mechanic, who came there with Mustafa. West Zone DCP A. Venkateshwara Rao said that is how all the accused came to know that Salman had the money and decided to rob him. “We retrieved Rs. 6.8 lakh. Another Rs.1 lakh is with Sikander. We are also verifying how the complainant got the cash,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.