Eight arrested for robbing Rs. 58 lakh

Eight persons were arrested by the south zone police for robbing a businessman of Rs. 58 lakh in Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 100 currency notes, while he was trying to exchange it with demonetised notes for a 25 per cent commission, earlier this week.

The incident took place in the intervening night of December 4 and 5, where one Divesh Agarwal was robbed by the gang members at around 2.30 a.m. at the H.B. Colony under the Bahadurpura police station limits. The accused have been identified as K. Arun Kumar, Sai Shankar, A. Manohar Yadav, B. Suresh, H. Sai Raj, S. Naveen Yadav, G. Srikanth, and Kalyan. Another accused, Monu Singh, was absconding.

According to V. Satyanarayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, south zone, accused Arun Kumar got wind that Mr. Agarwal had planned to exchange Rs. 58 lakh. On the intervening night of December 4 and 5, the accused met the businessman, confirming that the latter had the cash. He then told the businessman that he was going to get demonetised currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 and left.

Five minutes later, Arun’s gang members waylaid Mr. Agarwal, beat him up and fled with his money. All the accused later met at Sudhakar’s house and distributed the money amongst themselves. They were arrested at the Lucky Bar and Restaurant late in the night on December 7 at H. B. Colony. The police is also investigating how Mr. Agarwal’s uncle managed to get such a huge amount in Rs. 2,000 notes.