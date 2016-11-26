Efforts under way to improve CSIR earnings: DG

more-in

Connecting scientific research institutions under various departments is one of them, he says

Recent revenue earnings from industry-oriented services offered by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have declined over years, said its Director-General Girish Sahni here on Saturday after hoisting a massive national flag over a 100-ft pole to mark the platinum jubilee year of the council.

Speaking to media after delivering the CCMB Foundation Day lecture, Dr. Sahni said "we are doing great science but I must admit there is a dip in revenue. We are working on it,".

Assuring the gathering that the CSIR was working to improve earnings, Dr. Sahni said one of the measures being executed at the behest of the PM's Office was to connect scientific research institutions under various departments which hitherto were working independently.

“We are working in silos. Efforts are now being made to bring horizontal connectivity between institutions,” he said. "CSIR has signed an agreement with the Coal and Power Ministry to evaluate mines," Dr. Sahni said, citing an instance.

He said scaling up technology for end-use was a big challenge though the scientific body was pursuing robust science. "We can adopt villages to test technologies but up-scaling by involving national agencies is a big challenge," Dr. Sahni said, responding to queries on progress of the CSIR in recent years.

The scientific body was pursuing around 2,000 live patents in the country, he said. “We have been shy of revealing our achievements but we need to do it in the present day as we are living in different times.”

Earlier in the day, the DG delivered the CCMB Foundation Day lecture where he spoke about his foray into science culminating in indigenous development of clot-busting molecules.