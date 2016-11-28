EU varsities looking for more Indian students

more-in

An estimated 50,000 students from India are currently pursuing higher education programmes in different disciplines at about 4,000 varsities in 33 countries of the European Union.

Seeking to significantly take this number up, the EU took a step forward to strengthen its partnership with Indian varsities on higher education by organising a workshop here on Monday with stakeholders including vice-chancellors of Indian universities to heads of educational institutions and a range of academic and administrative staff from higher education institutions.

For 2017 academic year

The objective was to showcase the various academic disciplines that European universities had to offer - ranging from from just a single semester to a 2-year post-graduate course, coupled with complete funding, for the Call of 2017.

He said that selection would be based on the academic excellence of the applicants as endorsed by the Indian universities where they were currently studying, said Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of the European Union delegation to India, Cesare Onestini.

The workshop sought to inform stakeholders here about the objectives, content and implementation modalities of Erasmus +, the EU’s main programme supporting education, training, youth and sport, up to the year 2020.

Erasmus has been in existence for the past three decades, Mr. Cesare Onestini explained, adding that as of now at least 500 Indian students were signing up for studies in the EU universities every academic year.

Selection process

Asked about the modalities of selection, Senior Higher Education Expert, EU Public Diplomacy and Outreach in India and in SAARC countries, Sanjeev Roy, said it was purely based on the quality of the application, as in the academic proficiency of the applicant and upon the credentials endorsed by the Indian university concerned.

Once the student completes the programme he or she registers for, International Credit would be duly posted to his or her academic record and they could return to their respective varsities here to continue their original programme, Mr. Roy said.