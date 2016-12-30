EAMCET case will be finalised soon: DGP

more-in

Main persons behind Telangana EAMCET-II question paper leakage, which forced thousands of students to appear for EAMCET for third time, will be arrested in a week, Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma said on Thursday.

Replying to a question at a press conference on performance of Police Department in the State, the DGP said over 30 persons were already arrested in the case. “We will finalise the case in a week,” he said exuding confidence. Referring to allegations about complicity of police officers in illegal activities of slain gangster Nayeemuddin and his gang, Mr. Sharma said police officers would not be spared if evidence was found against them. The DGP maintained that overall crime rate had declined in Telangana and the law and order situation was under control.