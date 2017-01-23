Dutch promise help in farm technologies

more-in

HYDERABAD: Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and the Wageningen University and Research Centre of The Netherlands have agreed to extend mutual cooperation in the field of agriculture research.

A memorandum of understanding to the effect was signed here on Monday by Vice Chancellor V. Praveen Rao on behalf of PJTSAU and Consul General of The Netherlands in Mumbai Guido Tielman in the presence of Minister for Agriculture Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Agro-processing units

Commissioner of Agriculture M. Jaganmohan and a delegation from the Embassy of The Netherlands in New Delhi participated in the meeting. The Minister requested the visiting delegation to set up agro-processing units suitable for the local conditions in the State for making end-to-end products in agriculture and allied sectors.

Representatives of The Netherlands explained to the Minister that theirs was one of the top countries in the world in the matter of agriculture and food products, meat and dairy production although it was a small country. Further, The Netherlands was highly developed in polyhouse cultivation and it was ready to help Telangana in that regard, they said.