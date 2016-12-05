Dr.Reddy’s launches anti-fungal cream in the U.S.

more-in

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide cream in the US market.

Announcing that the launch followed US Food and Drug Administration approval, a release from the company on Monday said that the product is the generic equivalent of Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream manufactured by Taro Pharmacueticals USA Inc.

The generic had US sales of approximately $ 119 million for the 12 months ended October 2016, the release said citing IMS Health figures.