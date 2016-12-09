Down memory lane on evolution of Deccani language

more-in

It was a trip down the memory lane for Hyderabadis as noted historian Sajjad Shahid spoke about ‘Evolution of Deccani Language’ at Lamakaan on Wednesday evening.

“The language of Deccan is that of the earth. It has the smell of the earth. Poets blended the words they found here and their pronunciation into the poetry. They didn’t look for inspiration elsewhere or in other languages,” said Mr. Shahid, as he dug out gems from Muhammad Quli, Ghawwasi, Mulla Wajhi, Tanashah (Abul Hasan) and others to make his point.

“The language I used to hear earlier and the words it had are no longer being used. Ironically, other languages are using it. Kuja (earthen pot) is still used in Telugu but the same word has disappeared from the local language,” said Mr. Shahid listing out a string of words that were once common but are no longer heard.

Using play of sounds and meanings in Deccani poetry as examples, Mr Shahid brought out the richness of the language.

“There is this word lafoot. Now there is no equivalent for it in other languages,” said Mr Shahid adding that the one person who perfectly fitted the description is a former journalist who is no longer alive.