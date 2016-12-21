Doing the impossible

more-in

Investigations by Central Crime Station (CCS) officials have revealed that about 5,200 advance payment receipts of the same amount, about Rs. 1.89 lakh, were given out in just three hours by Musaddilal Jewellers and another company run by the same owners after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were announced on November 8.

Accounts of Musaddilal Jewellers and other companies run by its directors came under the Income Tax Department’s scanner after it was found that Rs. 97 crore was received in demonetised notes on the night of November 8 alone.

Nitin Gupta, one of the directors, is currently being questioned by the CCS police in connection with the case which was registered after the I-T Department lodged a complaint.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, pointed out that it was physically impossible to issue advance receipts for gold to more than 5,000 customers in just three hours. “Even if you take just 15 seconds to write one receipt, it can’t happen. Also, the two offices of the companies in Banjara Hills he runs had just two employees that night,” revealed the official.

Mr. Gupta is currently being probed for falsification of accounts and has reportedly told police officials that he can’t recall the customers to whom the receipts were given. The official said that the accused had opened a new Axis Bank account and deposited money in it, through which it was transferred out to other ‘sources’.

The gold was given to customers in the days following the transactions, said the official. “However, Nitin Gupta has not given us any names as to who all were given the gold. It is difficult to know since one doesn’t need to furnish his/her PAN number for buying gold worth below Rs. 2 lakh.

After the case was registered, the director got a stay order on his arrest from the High Court and is being asked to appear before the CCS police everyday, added the official.