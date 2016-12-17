Districts given comprehensive data on schemes

more-in

HYDERABAD: The highlight of the Collectors’ Conference on Wednesday, the first such conference after the reorganisation of districts, was empowering the Collectors with comprehensive and exhaustive information about each of the 31 districts.

The Planning Department, as envisaged by the Chief Minister, provided inputs about each district to help the Collectors and district-level officials in micro-level planning.

Soon after the reorganisation of districts, the Planning Department’s first task was to prepare these inputs and bring them in the form of booklets and CDs of ‘Know Your District — Plan Your District’. “It’s not as if the Collectors were not aware of the data. But an effort was made to prepare a ready reckoner with exhaustive information and to validate the available data. This will serve as a tool for Collectors to come out with annual district plans and propose the budget requirement which could be reflected in the annual plan for the State,” official sources said.Apart from giving the booklets, the District Collectors were also given access to the online Comprehensive Household Survey data.

The booklets were made available to the Collectors weeks before the conference, though they were formally released in the conference. Some Collectors like that of Peddapalli projected their requirement of funds for the next three years to implement their district development plans.

The booklets/CDs have information about population, households, literacy, sex ratio, health facilities, schools, colleges, number of people involved in agriculture and animal husbandry, acreage under various crops, those engaged in industrial sector, self-employment, SHGs, bank linkages, skilled workers, roads and rail connectivity, irrigation projects, drinking water schemes, mining activity, forest cover, the population of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, among others, in each district. There is also information about tax collection of local bodies, bank branches,

Under each welfare scheme, be it housing, pensions, residential schools, scholarships, skill development, subsidies extended to farmers, the booklets gave details of how many were covered so far and to be covered to improve the HDI parameters. This will bring in accountability into the expenditure on welfare and development schemes and pave way for focused growth, sources added.