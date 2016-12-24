Develop a sense of patriotism, President tells doctors

Wise counsel: President Pranab Mukherjee at the 11th convocation of Army College of Dental Sciences in Secunderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Pranab Mukherjee urged young doctors to develop a strong sense of patriotism and social responsibility as they have a great role in ensuring that nation’s health was good, as it’s an indicator of the country’s progress.

Presiding over the convocation of the Army College of Dental Sciences in Secunderabad on Friday, the President called upon the doctors to live up to the good faith and trust reposed in them.

Doctors must realise that only a healthy population possess a greater capacity to access education, knowledge, and employment opportunities.

There was a need to educate parents and teachers on proper oral healthcare and ensure that good practices are inculcated in children at an early age, Mr. Mukherjee said.

Stating that inadequate facilities were hurting the country, the President said there were only 300 dental colleges in the country producing around 30,000 dentists annually. The dentist-to-patient ratio was negligible, particularly in suburban and rural areas. As against an already low ratio of 1:8,000 in urban areas, the dentist-to-population ratio was one dentist for every 50,000 persons, he said.

Mr. Mukherjee also complimented the service personnel for sacrificing their families for the country, and yet providing their children with quality education.

He also expressed happiness over the large number of girls who were graduating from the college, wishing that their numbers strengthen further.

Degrees were conferred to 38 students and nine postgraduate students from six specialities of dental surgery. The President presented the ‘best outgoing student in BDS’ award to Kumari Archana Chauhan and the ‘best outgoing student in MDS’ award to Sagar Dahiya.

Mr. Mukherjee also presented awards to the students who secured first, second and third rank in BDS.

Governor of Telangana E.S.L Narasimhan, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Adjutant General Lt. Gen. Rakesh Sharma; GOC Dakshin Bharath Area Lt. Gen. R.K. Anand, GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Maj. Gen. Sharabh Pachory, and Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University B. Karunakar Reddy were also present at the convocation.