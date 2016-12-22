Demonetisation weighs down parents, school managements

more-in

Demonetisation has hit the collection of school fee by private institutions, owing to restriction on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs.

While parents express helplessness, the managements too are facing a similar situation as they have not paid salary to their teaching and non-teaching staff. A majority of schools in Karimnagar has sought more time from its staff for payment of salary as they have not collected fee so far. “We are unable to get private finance to give salary to teachers and other staff,” said a school correspondent. The chairman of Vivekananda Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions, S. Komuraiah, said they were urging the parents to pay at least the monthly fee instead of the term fee, but in vain. The situation is worse in residential schools as the managements are struggling to provide quality food to the inmates. Parents aver that they were unable to withdraw adequate cash from banks following the restrictions. “Even when the government informed the banks to give Rs. 24,000 per week to an account holder, the bank gave only Rs. 4,000,” said Venkatesh, a parent. He also said that the private schools were not accepting cheques as they do not have bank accounts. The schools that have bank accounts are only a handful. Those schools that filed income tax returns accepted cheques and have introduced swiping machines for fee collection. The Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) State general secretary and correspondent of a private school, Y. Shekhar Rao, agreed that most of the schools did not have bank accounts and said they were encouraging them to open bank accounts and file income tax returns to avoid problems related to fee collection.