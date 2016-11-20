Demonetisation may hit fee reimbursement

more-in

Unless the Centre helps, the scheme will take a hit, says an official

The present cash crunch and the huge projected decline in the State’s income in near future due to withdrawal of high-denomination notes may impact the fee reimbursement scheme in Telangana that is already in controversies over pending bills for the last two years.

With Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself reportedly expecting a fall of Rs. 2,000 crore in the State’s revenue, college managements fear that the scheme may be hit badly. Their fears gain strength from the fact that the Government itself indicated the revenue shortfall, which will have a direct impact on welfare schemes. Apart from taxes from real the estate sector, the Government foresees taxes declining in excise, luxury and entertainment sector.

The college managements say that the Government still owed them Rs. 2,050-odd crore and, after a few threats of closure, had released some amount, which was insufficient. In fact, Rs. 258 crore was released recently though the Government had promised Rs. 600 crore but the colleges say even that amount has not reached them.

The Chief Minister also assured the managements, and later announced in the Assembly, that all dues would be cleared and the slate would be clean once the new academic year commenced. But not much progress had been made.

In the backdrop of demonetisation, college managements met Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and Power Minister. G. Jagadish Reddy on Saturday to seek an assurance. “We did appraise them of our fears and concerns and the Ministers assured us to do the best,” said Satish and Siddeshwar of the Degree Colleges Managements Association.

Fee reimbursement has not been on the priority list of the Government that has actually found several loopholes in the system and wanted to plug them. The series of inspections done by the universities first and by the Task Force, including policemen, later actually sent a signal to the colleges that the Government wanted to dilute it or at least make changes to escape the huge burden.

Senior officials in the education department agree that revenue shortfall is imminent and fee reimbursement is definitely on the non-priority list of the Government. “Unless the Central Government supports the scheme it will certainly take a hit,” a senior official, unwilling to be quoted, said.

College managements fear that if the payments are delayed, an additional Rs. 2500 crore would be added to the existing dues. The uncertainty over the impact of demonetisation is likely to hit the very survival of small and medium colleges in the rural sector as they totally depend on the Government’s support.