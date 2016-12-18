Demonetisation decision ‘ill-conceived’, says Justice Jeevan Reddy

more-in

Hyderabad: Former chairman of the Law Commission Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy has expressed hope that the Central Government will soon come out with prompt measures to provide relief to the scores of people suffering due to the demonetisation of higher denomination currency notes.

The decision, he said, was “ill conceived” as it was not preceded by proper preparation by the Government and it imposed enormous burden on the banking sector. “Ever since demonetisation was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a sharp division of opinion on its correctness or otherwise,” he said. He was speaking at the inaugural of the All India Bank Officers’ Association Seventh Conference here on Sunday.

Given the fact that rural India was 100 per cent cash-based economy, the Government should have reckoned with factors like illiteracy before asking them to convert into digital economy overnight. While there were long queues outside the banks, it was “shameful and unfortunate” that large bundles of the new notes were finding their way into the hands of “those people who are sought to be hit” by the exercise. “Where is the leakage? Is it with the printing presses, RBI or banks?” he questioned.

Loan approvals

Justice Jeevan Reddy stressed the need for evolving a strong mechanism to regulate advancing of loans for avoiding the accumulating non-performance assets of the banks. “A system should be evolved to regulate loans to persons notoriously evil and undesirable. Who is held responsible when the loan ends in default?” he asked.

CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said the “unwise” decision had resulted in issuance of new notifications changing the older ones every day ever since the demonetisation exercise was kick started. The political situation in the country was marked by attacks on freedom of expression and universities to some extent and the rightist nationalism was increasing ethnic and class battles across the country. The decision to change into digital transactions came at a time when more than 25 per cent of the population was illiterate and only 40 per cent of the literates had functional knowledge of moving into digital era. “Leaders who lacked courage to criticise the Prime Minister are casting aspersions on the banks,” he said apprehending that banks could become targets of the public ire in the coming days. Conference organising committee chairman Justice B. Chandra Kumar welcomed the participants.