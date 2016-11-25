Demonetisation crisis: start-ups make hay

more-in

Start-ups have their hands full in the wake of demonetisation. While some are developing products that can address issues faced by people to a certain extent, the others are coming up with innovative payment methods and offers to not just retain the customer base but also to increase it.

Incubated in T-Hub is a start-up that has developed a portal that was born to reduce the inconvenience faced by the people standing in long queues outside banks for depositing, withdrawing or exchanging currency. The team of Loan Yatra has developed www.bankQ.in as a philanthropic activity.

“We came up with a solution of booking a slot in all the branches of all the banks in India. This would allow people to book a prior appointment and on that specific day, the user would go to the bank and carry out the required transaction. We made sure that the solution we have created is available to a common man even for those having key pad dialling mobile too with no internet using an IVR system,” said Vijayananda Reddy Kalluru, founder of Loan Yatra.

An engineering innovations company, Express Bike Works promises to wash the dirtiest of the motorcycles under five minutes.

With a busy centre in Kothaguda in the city, the company has rolled out a tempting offer to bring customers in to the fold of an online payment mode.

Those who are making payment through Paytm will be charged only Rs. 10 for their first bike wash instead of the regular price of Rs. 200. “Our customers are mostly middle-income group. There was apprehension among them after the government’s decision of demonetisation. Since we wanted them to get used to the online payment mode, we came out with this offer,” said Niraj Taksande, co-founder of Entropy Innovations. For some start-ups, severe shortage of currency notes has also helped in improving their business.

The Hyderabad-based Anytime Loan, a peer-to-peer lending platform, has seen a 35per cent jump in the last 20 days. K.K. Jain of Anytime Loans said that the borrowers and lenders were increasingly doing business online.