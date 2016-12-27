Demonetisation cloud over MGNREGS wages

Wage seekers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) seem to be the worst hit by the Central government’s demonetisation move.

As per the study conducted by an independent watchdog through data mining from the MGNREGA and online portals of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States, the time required to clear the existing dues to workers through postal disbursements at the present rate is over 376 days in Telangana. In case of Andhra Pradesh, it could be more than 128 days.

While no comprehensive data is available about the MGNREGA disbursement through bank accounts, the situation could be no better even there, as banks too are grappling with demonetisation blues. ‘Upadhi Hamee Phone Radio’, an initiative in Gattu mandal of Mahabubnagar district funded by the Libtech India, has collated the online data using digital tools.

In Telangana, the total pending wages to be disbursed through post-office accounts stood at Rs. 40.2 crore and the average rate of disbursement since November 9 has been mere Rs. 10.68 lakh. An average of 1.1 lakh workers reported to work every day, requiring daily payment of Rs. 2.13 crore, which will keep being added to the pending wages. Each worker is paid Rs.194 as the daily wages.

In case of Andhra Pradesh, the total dues to MGNREGS workers amounted to Rs.191.6 crore, with the rate of disbursement at Rs.1.5 crore on an average, which means that 128 days are needed even to clear the present dues. Calculated at the average of 2.7 lakh workers attending work every day, over Rs.5.26 crore are added to pending wages on daily basis.

“Predominant means of MGNREGS disbursement in AP are post-office accounts, while in Telangana, they continue to be the major payment channel. Even without the demonetisation move, the payments are delayed by over a month on regular basis, due to lack of staff and infrastructure. The note ban has only made the matters worse, as cash is hardly accessible,” said Chakradhar Buddha, the Programme Manager (TS & AP), Libtech India.

Under postal disbursement, branch post masters are designated to collect the wages from the postal divisional headquarters, and disburse the amounts to workers at Panchayats. However, with each post master burdened with responsibilities of three or more Panchayats, the payments get invariably delayed. “Further, afraid to carry large amounts of cash, they bring only about Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh each day. Now, cash remaining inaccessible, they are hardly bringing any,” Mr. Buddha says. Over 7.65 lakh workers in AP and over 4 lakh workers in Telangana are waiting for their wages over 90 days, he says.