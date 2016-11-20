Demonetisation: SCB realises a fifth of its annual revenue

more-in

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board has realised more than a fifth of its annual revenue in the last ten days alone, thanks to the demonetisation decision.

The board raked in over Rs. 6 crore, largely in property tax, after it decided to accept payments in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. The SCB began accepting the demonetised currency on November 11. Officials say that they expect more revenue in the coming days.

“A large chunk of the payments are from those who had not paid earlier. After an initial dilemma over whether the old notes should be accepted or not, we began the collections,” informed an SCB official.

SCB’s revenue collection has increased in the recent years, mainly through revision of property tax rates and stringent collection norms. However, the collection has remained well below Rs. 50 crore, though talk of a potential Rs. 100 crore collection is common. With four more days to go before the deadline for acceptance of old notes elapses, taxmen are hopeful of more revenue collection.

The SCB’s collection of toll tax at the entry and exit points is now being questioned as the Centre has exempted toll payment till November 24. A former ward member, Jai Prakash, made a representation to the SCB asking for exemption.

When contacted, an SCB official, on condition of anonymity, said the toll collection was exempted on the highway, but at other entry and exit points of the SCB, it continues to be collected. It was also informed that toll collection has reduced by more than 30 per cent as the transport sector has been affected by lack of currency.