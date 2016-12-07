Demolitions of structures on storm water drains stops

more-in

Two months after the Government announced that they will initiate demolitions of illegal encroachments and structures on lakes and storm water drains (nalas) in the city, the plan has been put on hold.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation razed down a number of structures in September and October, but there have been no major demolitions in the last few days. The reason is the increasing pressure brought upon the GHMC by the residents.

“At a recent review meeting attended by higher officials of Municipal Administration Department and the GHMC, it was decided to halt the demolitions. From the time, the officials have taken up markings along the Nalas in the city and outskirts, the GHMC is overwhelmed by representations from people and colony welfare associations. The residents fear that their properties will be razed down mercilessly and hence, are approaching the officials in large numbers,” said a senior official of the Town Planning wing of the GHMC.

Due to the shortage of manpower too, the officials are getting restricted to only surveying of storm water drains which is expected to be completed in about two months’ time.

The officials have identified that nalas flowing through close to 3,250 properties have to be widened. The officials, however, are yet to draw up a concrete plan on how to acquire or demolish these structures after verifying the ownership claims.

Not all the structures near water bodies can be termed illegal as many of them have been given permission by the GHMC and the immediate challenge is now to widen the storm water drains even by taking up works in legal properties, say GHMC officials involved in the ongoing survey exercise.