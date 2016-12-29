Dacoits loot 42 kg gold from Muthoot Finance branch

more-in

Dacoits made off with 42 kg of gold jewellery from Muthoot Finance’s branch at Ramachandrapuram on city’s western fringes at gunpoint, having walked inside posing as CBI officials on Wednesday.

Reminiscent of a Bollywood potboiler’s crime scene, the armed gang executed the dacoity during daylight in flat 20 minutes. Packing the gold jewellery, the quintet sped away in the Black Scorpio they had driven in.

“We just entered the office and were settling in our seats when the Scorpio arrived. A man clad in white shirt akin to traffic policeman got off it,” the Finance manager told the Cyberabad police. Behind the ‘traffic policeman’ were three persons, one masked and other other two escorting him inside the office. “We’re from the CBI. This man with mask seems to have committed some offences here. We need to check,” one of them said showing a visiting card.

One of the two persons ushering the masked man had beard and wore turban (resembling a Sardarji). He claimed he was Surjeet Patel and a CBI officer. He carried a short firearm believed to be a pistol. The other person wore safari dress and carried handcuffs. The trio went around the office checking where the safe was. Suddenly, the masked man took off his mask while Patel whipped out a pistol threatening the employees not to raise an alarm. Even as the staff was dumbstruck, the person who posed as thief asked for the safe’s keys.

After collecting the keys, the five employees were told to move into a washroom. While one dacoit stood guard, Patel and the ‘thief’ gathered ornaments from the safe. They packed the jewellery in the bags of lunch boxes of the employees and a blanket. “They smashed the surveillance camera equipment and took away the Digital Video Recorder along with them,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya told reporters after visiting the spot.

Nearly 2,500 customers have pledged ornament in the branch. The ornaments belonged to nearly 1,000 of them, the police said. Having collected video clips of surveillance cameras in the area, the investigators collected details of the Scorpio in which the gang drove away.

Special teams were formed to nab the gang. In February 2015, an armed gang took away gold ornaments of nearly five kilos from Muthoot Mini Finance office located a couple of hundred yards away.

It was suspected that fugitives of Khandwa jail break, two of whom were killed in an encounter with police in Nalgonda district, were responsible for the earlier robbery. But the case remained unsolved till now.