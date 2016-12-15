DBS surgery to cope with Parkinson’s disease

more-in

There may be hope for the patients of Parkinson’s disease to improve their quality of life if they opt for Deep Brain Simulation Surgery at the right time if the case of a 54-year-old patient Chandrakala is any indication.

The Neurosurgical team of the Department of Neurosciences at MaxCure Hospitals here which performed the surgery on the patient said that one month after the surgery, Chandrakala reported back that there was 90 per cent decrease of her tremors and ‘dyskinesias’ (impairment of voluntary movement).

Sharing the details of the surgery, the Neurosurgical team comprising Aneel Kumar, Kalyan, Srikanth Reddy and Ratnakar at a media conference here on Wednesday said that Chandrakala was diagnosed 12 years ago with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disease due to progressive loss of dopamine producing neurons in the brain area.

As a result the patient would slow down in doing daily activities, experience difficulty in walking and tremors in the hands as well as stiffness in both hands and legs.

Dr. Aneel Kumar said that initially patient would respond to medication but with progress of time, the effect of medication would worn off and increased dosage over a prolonged period would result in side effects such as abnormal movements of which the patient would not have control. If the medication was stopped, the patient would suffer from rigidity and become totally immobile.

At such time, Deep Brain Stimulation surgery would help the patient to improve the quality of life though it would not be a cure for the disease but would control the symptoms in a better manner, he said.

The DBS comes as a rescue when medications stop working and side effects start to show up. After surgery one has to undergo programming and dose titration to achieve optimal results, said Sita and Jaiswal, neurologists who referred the patient to Neurosurgical team.

Dr. Aneel Kumar, who had done more than 60 cases of DBS said the DBS had become the standard of surgical care for appropriately chosen patients and give them relief from disease symptoms for an extended time. “The procedure involves surgical implantation of electrodes in the brain (brain pace maker) when the patient is completely aware” he said.

Patient Chandrakala said post surgery she was doing her activities independently and her 12-year tremors had almost vanished.

There was not much awareness about the surgery though it would give relief to patients of Parkinson’s disease. Very few hospitals in Hyderabad provided the DBS treatment, said Mr. Hari Krishna, CEO of MaxCure Hospitals.