Cyberabad police march to all-girls band

The Republic Day was just a few days away and the Cyberabad police were on the horns of a dilemma. They did not have a police band to tune the march-past as the constables of the existing musical band en masse opted to join the neighbouring Rachakonda police commissionerate following bifurcation of the police force in the west side of the capital.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya and his top brass sought help from fellow police organisations like the Central Police Lines and Special Battalion to loan a band for the day but they could not source one from within their department as everyone had a parade.

It was then that Mr. Shandilya remembered the students’ music band of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and contacted the secretary and fellow IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar. The latter was only too happy to oblige.

On Thursday, there was this unusual sight of the all girls 23-member band of TSWREIS from Narsingi school beating the drum for the police personnel of Cyberabad to march on and it earned all-round appreciation as they did not get even one beat or tune wrong during the entire ceremony.

“The students absolutely enthralled the audience. They practised two days before and passed our test in the first attempt itself,” said a happy Mr. Shandilya. Mr. Praveen Kumar was even more thrilled. “Our band performed first time outside and it is a matter of great pride that the constables marched to their beat.”

Society schools at Mahendra Hills, Gowlidoddy and Shamirpet also have a music band and soon all social welfare hostels would be having full-fledged music bands with all instruments. “We have music teachers, we are hiring retired police officers to teach our children,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Commissioner announced a cash prize of Rs.1,500 each for the band members and they are to be taken to Walden or Crosswords to pick books of their choice!