Crime in city

more-in

HYDERABAD: A man who murdered his wife minutes after she left the Begumpet police station on Tuesday evening was arrested. Eeshwar, the accused, was found in the outskirts of the city and caught as he attempted to flee. He killed his wife Kavita thinking the police would ask him to reunite with her, as he was staying with another woman.

The police also booked his mother and paramour along with Eeshwar and arrested them as well. Kavita died on the spot itself after Eeshwar had slit her throat as she was getting into an auto. He also injured her father and brother, who are now undergoing treatment and out of danger, said a senior police official. Kavita had gone to the PS two days ago to close a missing complaint filed by her mother-in-law after she had left her house a few weeks ago.

-----------------

A techie working with Bank of America brutally murdered his wife at their house in Dammaiguda, Ayyapa Colony, on Thursday evening. Chakrapani, the accused slashed his wife Madhavi’s throat about 10 times in anger, said a police official from the Jawaharnagar police station.

The couple were married for the past 10 years and have two children, said the official. “They were fighting since a few years due to some issues and so he murdered her,” he added. Chakrapani was arrested and a case was registered against him under section 302 of the IPC.

--------------

A notorious robber who in involved in nine cases was arrested by the South Zone Task Force police. Syed Imran, the accused, would rob lorry drivers while moving on a two-wheeler between midnight and early hours. After his arrest, officials seized Rs.35,000, a scooter and a cell phone which was used by him. Imran has cases booked against him in different PS limits in Hyderabad, said a press release.

-----------------

An inter-state thief allegedly involved in about a dozen cases was arrested by the Panjagutta police on November 30. Shaik Riyazuddin, a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, was working as a goods lorry driver. And while transporting goods from one state to another, he would also steal laptops, cell phones and other items from hostels and hotels he was staying in. After his arrest, the police recovered 14 laptos and 16 cell phones.