Constable hangs to death

more-in

A 35-year-old police constable attached to the Rachakonda police control room committed suicide at his house under the Meerpet police station limits on Saturday. The deceased Ramesh had a tiff with his wife, after which she left him to stay with her relatives, said the police.

“After his wife had gone away with their two children, Ramesh went out and returned home after some time. He hung himself after that,” said an official from the Meerpet police station.

The official also informed that Ramesh had reportedly physically assaulted his wife over some family matters. The couple had a three-year-old daughter and an infant son, he added. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

Girl strangulated

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl got strangulated by accident while playing at her house on Saturday. The girl Farheen Sultana was reportedly trying to enact a scene she had seen on TV, said the Pahadishareef police.

Farheen’s father and mother had gone to work at 10 a.m., after which the girl was at home with her six-year-old brother and two other younger sisters. “She tied a cloth to a grill in the house and stood on a box. The noose she made from the cloth was around her neck. The box slipped from under her feet and she was asphyxiated to death,” said a sub-inspector the Pahadishareef police station.

Farheen’s brother had brought down her body and thought that she was sleeping. When her parents returned home in the evening, they rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Driver killed

A car driver was killed and three others injured in a road accident on Saturday afternoon when their vehicle collided with a four-wheeler trolley coming from the opposite direction near the Ayodhya crossroads under Medchal police station limits.

According to an official from the Medchal police, the incident took place on the Medchal-Gandimaisamma road. The driver of the Maruti Suzuki Swift,G. Srinivas, died on the spot. The others in his car who sustained injuries were shifted to a hospital nearby.

The official also said that no case was registered till Sunday evening as no one had lodged a complaint.