Congress, TDP, CPI (M) boycott Assembly proceedings

The Opposition Congress, TDP and CPI (M) boycotted the Thursday’s session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly protesting against ‘not getting ample opportunity to express their views’ during a debate on the Bill meant for bringing amendments to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, on Wednesday.

The members of the three parties met Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary before the commencement of the session on Thursday and lodged their protest by giving separate letters explaining their decision to boycott the day’s proceedings since they were not given enough opportunity to speak during the debate on the Land Acquisition Act.

Later, they walked out of the Assembly premises and staged a sit-in protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

The three parties’ leaders, speaking at the media point, termed passing of the Bill as a ‘black day’ in the annals of the Assembly. The Congress has 19 members in the House followed by TDP (3) and CPI-M (1). Although the three parties boycotted the proceedings, two other Opposition parties - All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Bharatiya Janata Party - attended the session.

CM’s appeal

In his intervention during the Question Hour, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the Opposition parties play a significant role in the democracy and it was not good that the Congress and two other parties were staying away from the proceedings.

“Other parties need not feel jealous about TRS coming to power in the State as it’s decided by the people,” he said.

He appealed to the three parties to attend the House, but by that time they had left the Assembly premises. The Speaker also reiterated the appeal.

As soon as the House was convened for the day, Legislative Affairs Minister T. Harish Rao said it was unfortunate that the Congress had run away from the House instead of discussing the issues. The House had taken up all the issues they wanted to discuss so far, he noted.

Requesting the Chair to call the parties that boycotted the day’s proceedings to his chambers and convince them to attend the session, BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy said absence of three parties, including the main Opposition, would not augur well. Mr. Harish Rao, in his response, said that the Congress was staying away to save itself from further ignominy since they were getting “clean bowled” on all issues every day.