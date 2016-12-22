Cong., TRS trade charges over crop loan waiver

more-in

The Telangana Legislative Council on Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches when the Leader of Opposition Mohd Ali Shabbir charged that the TRS government failed in implementing crop loan waiver and preventing farmers’ suicides.

Participating in a short discussion on modernisation of agriculture and crop loan waiver, Mr. Shabbir Ali sought to expose the chinks in the statements made by Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao about measures taken for the welfare of farmers and better crop yield.

Farmers did not get remunerative price for their produce in the two kharif and rabi seasons so far in the State and the food grain production declined to 72 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 and 49 lakh tonnes in 2015-16, he said.

The much promised loan waiver of upto Rs. 1 lakh has not materialised and as a result, farmers’ passbooks were locked with the banks and they could not raise fresh bank loans. Drawing a parallel with the UPA II government’s waiver of Rs. 72,000 crore crop loans across the country, he said the Congress government waived Rs. 5,500 crore in Telangana at one go. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who promised to waive the entire crop loan if the Centre increased FRBM limit from three per cent to 3.5 per cent, failed to do so even after the FRBM limit was increased.

But it got to the goat of Minister K.T. Rama Rao when Mr. Shabbir Ali said 2,650 farmers have committed suicide in the State as their loans were neither waived nor their produce got remunerative price.

In a sharp response, Mr. Rama Rao refuted the ‘baseless charges’ and clarified that the loan waiver benefited 35 lakh farmers and Rs. 12,105 crore had been credited to farmers’ accounts in three instalments. While farmers’ suicides were sad, the government increased compensation to their families from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh. It was the TRS government that released the input subsidy dues of Rs. 490 crore, ensured nine-hour power supply to the farm sector during the day and streamlined supply of fertilisers and seeds unlike in the Congress regime.

An unrelenting Shabbir Ali retorted that it was the UPA government that sanctioned Rs. 490 crore subsidy during the President’s rule and the TRS government merely released it. He questioned why the TRS government failed to release Rs. 790 crore subsidy sanctioned by the Centre even after seven months.

Congress member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy asked for a contingency agricultural policy, remedial measures to prevent suicides by desperate farmers, remunerative price for their produce and appointment of 5,000 agriculture extension officers.

BJP member N. Ramachandra Rao said farmers were not getting fresh loans as their loans were not waived. An all-party delegation should go to Delhi to discuss farmers’ issues, he suggested.

MIM member Syed Razvi said the government should sit with bankers and facilitate loans to farmers.