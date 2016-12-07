Collector suspends doctor in Jagtial

District Collector A. Sharath has cracked a whip against erring medical officials by instructing the District Medical and Health Officer Sugandini to suspend a paediatrician Sashikanth, for allegedly being responsible for the death of a new-born baby following the failure to provide appropriate assistance, recently in Area Hospital here.

The Collector further instructed the DM&HO to issue charge-memos to medical officers of Mallial and New Amabripeta PHCs for not attending the review meeting on Wednesday. He warned them of suspension if they failed to discharge duties as per the norms.

He also instructed the ANMs to collect signatures from at least 10 villagers during their regular visits as a confirmation of the work they had done. He asked the medical officials to take all measures to encourage institutional deliveries by enrolling pregnant women in the government hospitals.

The hospital superintendent and medical officers were asked to supervise the functioning of ANMs and deduct an increment for poor performance. He was also unhappy with medical officers for not conducting of deliveries in their hospitals. Deputy DM&HO Jaipal Reddy was also present at the review meeting.