Cold weather to persist for two weeks

HYDERABAD: The weatherman has forecast a dip in night temperatures ranging from three to five degrees Celsius below seasonal average for Telangana the next two weeks.

Dry northerly and north-westerly winds blowing over the State are expected to result in the lowering of minimum temperatures from Saturday till the end of the year. But, weather forecast models have suggested that the conditions might extend up to January first week if the wind conditions persist.

On Friday, temperatures across the State remained one to six degrees Celsius below normal, India Meteorological Department informed.

Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degree Celsius, about three degree below normal. Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum of six degree Celsius in south India on Friday. Khammam, which recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius, saw a dip six degrees below normal.

“Due to high pressure in the north, cold and dry winds are blowing over the State. This weather is expected to remain over the next two weeks,” said Y.K. Reddy, director in-charge for IMD Hyderabad. No low-pressure systems are developing over the Bay of Bengal, which usually bring in moisture-laden warm air to the State, he added.

With clear sky forecast in the coming days and no winds from the east, maximum temperatures are likely to remain unchanged in the State, ranging between 28 degree and 33 degree Celsius. On Friday, Mahabubnagar recorded 35 degree Celsius maximum temperature, higher than other recording stations in the State.