Cold weather to continue

Adilabad shivered at six degree Celsius as the minimum (night) temperatures continued to be markedly below normal at isolated places in Telangana on Monday. Dry weather and below normal temperatures during the night will continue for next 48 hours as per the MET office forecast.

Hyderabad and Khammam recorded 12 degree Celsius or two degrees less than normal while Medak and Ramadungam too shivered at 11 degree Celsius. Day temperatures hovered around 30 degree Celsius across the State, save for Mahabubnagar at 34 degree Celsius.