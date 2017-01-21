Claim deposits: Vasavi bank liquidator

more-in

HYDERABAD: Liquidator for the Vasavi Cooperative Urban Bank under liquidation has cautioned its depositors about the final chance to claim their deposits from Fixed Deposits, Savings Bank, and Current Accounts before January 31.

The bank has released all deposit claims in full from June 1, 2015, it said, and asked Any remaining Depositors need to submit a claim form along with required enclosures at the liquidator’s office at the bank’s branch on MG Road, Secunderabad. If not, the unclaimed amount will be disbursed to the next eligible depositors. For details, contact 040-23434298.