City surgeon selected for prestigious award

more-in

City-based surgeon P. Raghu Ram has been chosen for the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy National Award for ‘Outstanding service in the field of Socio-Medical Relief’ for 2016.

Dr. Raghu Ram is the president of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India, Director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

He is the youngest from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to have been selected for the award, a press release said on Thursday. The award will be presented by the President of India on July 1, the Doctors’ Day, it said.

The award recognises Dr. Raghu Ram’s contribution towards improving the delivery of breast healthcare in India, and creating awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer in the two Telugu States.